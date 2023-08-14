Breakthrough: ‘Gangster’ linked to murder of 8-y-o and adult charged Loop Jamaica

Police say they have made a breakthrough and laid charges against a man linked to a case where two persons, including an 8-year-old child, were shot and killed in the Kingston 2 area earlier this year

Police said following intensive investigative leads, sleuths from the Major Investigation Divison (MID) have charged Kevin Smith, otherwise called ‘Tallist’ or ‘Gangster Nird’ for the double murder at Burgher Gully in the parish.

The victims were identified as 34-year-old Joel Lemmanaus, a construction worker, and 8-year-old DJ Dawes both of the aforementioned address.

Reports are that at about 10:10 pm, armed men pounced upon a group of persons in the community and opened fire at them before fleeing the scene.

When the shooting subsided, Lemmanaus, DJ, and two other persons were seen with gunshot wounds. All four persons were taken to hospitalwhere DJ and Lemmanaus were pronounced dead and the others admitted.

A probe was launched which revealed that two men, whose bodies were found on Glendale Avenue, Kingston 2 on Monday, July 31; were accomplices of Smith.

Charged posthumously are 21-year-old Omario Lawrence and 19-year-old Calhime Campbell, otherwise called ‘Kutchie’, aconstruction worker– both of Homestead Road, Vineyard Town in the parish.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of Smith on Monday, July 31. He was charged with double murder and two counts of shooting with intent on Friday, August 11 following an identification parade.

Smith is scheduled to appear before the Half Way Tree Court to answer the charges laid.