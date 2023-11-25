Breeders’ Cup winner Julien Leparoux to ride on Mouttet Mile Race Day Loop Jamaica

The anticipation surrounding the Mouttet Mile Race Day has surged following the revelation that French-born jockey Julien Leparoux, who competes in the USA, is set to take part in the event.

Leparoux’s involvement on Jamaica’s premier race day comes shortly after the confirmation that Canadian-based Japanese jockey Daisuke Fukumoto would also be riding on December 2, when the Mouttet Mile race day is scheduled.

“This is a milestone moment for horse racing in Jamaica. The inclusion of Julien Leparoux, a former two-time Eclipse winner and multiple Breeders’ Cup champion, greatly enhances the prestige of the Mouttet Mile Race Day,” said executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), Solomon Sharpe. “Racing fans in Jamaica will have the opportunity to watch an acclaimed jockey perform with Leparoux in the saddle on Mouttet Mile Day.”

Leparoux has an impressive career record of 17,179 starts, with 2,955 wins, 2,463 second-place finishes, and 2,143 third-place finishes, totalling earnings of $192,738,721.

He has won seven Breeders’ Cup races, including the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Mile and the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

On June 4, 2022, Leparoux became the fifth rider to win 1,000 races at Churchill Downs when he guided Walkathon to victory in the Grade 3 Regret Stakes.