Brian Frazer appointed deputy CEO at VMIL Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Business
58 minutes ago

Victoria Mutual Investments Limited (VMIL) has announced the appointment of Brian Frazer as deputy CEO.

Frazer, who has a vast experience in trading, treasury, asset management, risk management, operations and product development, will work closely with VMIL CEO Rezworth Burchenson in accelerating the implementation of the organisation’s strategic objectives.

Prior to taking up the post at VMIL, Frazer served as managing director at Scotia Investments Trinidad and Tobago. He worked at Scotia for 20 years, serving Scotia Asset Management Caribbean and Scotia Investments Jamaica.

He has led investment teams, with responsibility for the management of assets of over US$1.9 billion on behalf of unit trust funds, mutual funds, pension funds, corporate clients, and individual investors across the region.

Frazer also has experience developing the strategic direction for investment management and product development for mutual funds, unit trust funds and institutional asset management business lines across the English-speaking Caribbean.

He earned an undergraduate degree in Accounting and Economics at the University of the West Indies and received professional training in accounting, asset/liability, and risk management locally and overseas.

The new VMIL executive is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute.

He is the founding President of CFA Society Jamaica and currently serves as a Director and the Chair of the Membership Committee of the Pension Industry Association of Jamaica.

