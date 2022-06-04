Briana Williams clocks 10.97-sec season’s best at Jubilee Series | Loop Jamaica

Briana Williams overpowered the field to win the women’s 100m in 10.97 at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on Saturday.

Shockoria Wallace of MVP Track Club finished second in a new personal-best 11.08 and Shimayra Williams, third, in 11.13 – also a personal-best time.

The 10.97 clocking represents the fastest time this year for the Olympic relay gold medallist, who appears to hit top form ahead of the National Trials to select Jamaica’s team for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the United States from July 15-24.

The National Trials are scheduled for June 23-26 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

It was the second sub-11 clocking for the 20-year-old Briana Williams on the day as she earlier clocked 10.91 in the preliminary round, but that time was aided by a positive wind of 3.4 metres per second (mps), well above the allowable 2.0 mps limit.

Jazeel Murphy took the ‘A’ final of the men’s 100m in 10.24, just ahead of Kadrian Goldson (10.26) and Michael Campbell (10.28).

Kemar Bailey-Cole, who won his preliminary round heat impressively in 10.16 seconds, did not show up for the final.