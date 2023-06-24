Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York Loop Jamaica

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.

Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, clinched victory in the race, marking her fifth 100m win of the year with a sub-11-second time of 10.98. Melissa Jefferson closely followed Williams, finishing third with a time of 11.06.

Another Jamaican athlete, Ashanti Moore, crossed the finish line in sixth place, clocking in at 11.14 seconds.

Just six days prior, Williams had made an impressive comeback at the JAAA Budapest Quest Meet held at the National Stadium, improving her previous season-best time of 11.21 seconds to 11.04. The 21-year-old athlete is currently preparing for the National Senior Championships, scheduled to take place from July 6-9.