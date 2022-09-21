Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston Loop Jamaica

After being under the care of mentor and coach Ato Boldon for 10 years in the USA, Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Briana Williams will return to Jamaica to join Titans International Track Club.

The 20-year-old Williams will now be coached by Gregory Little and Michael Frater.

“Briana, by her admission, has grown comfortable over the last season and needs to be more challenged, so with my blessing and encouragement, she’ll be joining Michael Frater and Gregory Little’s group,” Boldon told Sportsmaxtv. “From the beginning, she and I knew I’d have to hand her off to someone who could coach her full time and as she turns 21 soon, now is the time.

Trinidadian Boldon, a former 200m world champion and four-time Olympic medallist, further said that “this is the next chapter in her development and I’ll continue to advise and guide her, as I have since she was 10.”

Under the guidance of Boldon, Williams ran a World Under 15 age-group 100m record of 11.13 in 2018.

That same year, she won three gold medals -100m, 200m, and 4x100m – in the Under 17 category at the Carifta Games and was named winner of the coveted Austin Sealy Award.

Later that year, at age 16 and competing at the Under-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, Williams won the 100m in 11.16 before setting a new national Under-20 record of 22.50 while winning the 200m.

In doing so, she broke the previous Under-20 record held by the iconic Veronica Campbell-Brown.

Williams agreed that it was time for a change.

“I’m excited about this new chapter and happy to be training in Jamaica,” said Williams.

“I have to thank coach Ato for how much he has done for me and my career so far. He will always be a father figure to me.”

Williams, a Nike athlete, is a Digicel Brand Ambassador.