Briana Williams returs to form with 11.04 at JAAA meet Loop Jamaica

Briana Williams made a remarkable comeback to form on Saturday, securing victory in the women’s 100m time final with a season-best time of 11.04 seconds at the JAAA Budapest Quest meet at the National Stadium.

Williams’ performance marked a significant improvement from her previous best of 11.21 seconds, which she achieved on June 10 at the same venue. Kemba Nelson finished second overall with a time of 11.18 seconds, while Remona Burchell secured the third-fastest spot with a time of 11.20 seconds.

The men’s 100m event proved to be a grueling challenge, consisting of 14 sections. Zharnel Hughes showcased his strength and determination, crossing the finish line first in his section with an impressive time of 10.00 seconds. Ackeem Blake, who has been in excellent form, closely followed with a time of 10.07 seconds. Promising young talent De’Andre Daley claimed third place overall, clocking a swift time of 10.08 seconds.

In the women’s 400m, Stacey-Ann Williams emerged as the fastest competitor, winning her section with a time of 51.08 seconds. Tovea Jenkins secured the second-best result overall, completing the race in 52.15 seconds. Candice McLeod finished third with a time of 52.66 seconds.

Rasheed Dwyer was the quickest in the men’s 200m with 20.57 with Antonio Watson second with 20.63. Bryan Levell was third-best in 20.71.

Sashalee Forbes emerged as the champion in the women’s 200m, completing the race in 23.25 seconds. Jodean Williams finished second with a time of 23.75 seconds, followed by Ashley Williams with a time of 24.12 seconds.

In other events, Malik James-King won the 400m hurdles in a time of 49.67 seconds, Lushane Wilson and Christoff Bryan both cleared 2.20m in the men’s high jump, but Wilson secured victory based on the countback.