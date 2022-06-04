Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubliee Series | Loop Jamaica

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubliee Series
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Loop Sports

42 minutes ago

Briana Williams (589) wins her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on Saturday.

Williams, who has a season’s best of 11.03 seconds, was quickly into her strides and moved away from the field for an impressive victory going into the final later this evening.

Kasheika Cameron of MVP Track Club finished second in 11.22 while Brandy Hall of Edwin Allen High was third in 11.38.

