Briana Williams, Shashalee Forbes to compete in 60m at Millrose Games Loop Jamaica

Briana Williams, Shashalee Forbes to compete in 60m at Millrose Games
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes competes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last August. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shashalee Forbeswill face a tough field in the women’s 60m at the Millrose Games – a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting – in New York on February 11.

Williams, who won Olympic 4x100m gold in 2021 and Forbes, 2016 Olympic 4x100m silver medallist, are down to face off with Julien Alfred, the second-fastest woman of all-time over 60m, and three Olympic medallists.

Alfred from St Lucia won the NCAA indoor title last year in a North American record of 6.94, just 0.02 shy of the long-standing world record. She also won the NCAA indoor 200m title in 22.01, which also moved her to second on the world indoor all-time list.

Outdoors, she went undefeated at 100m from April to August. Her first and only loss of the year came in the World Championships final, where she placed fifth. She went one better in the 200m, finishing fourth.

The field includes 2019 world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and USA’s 2016 Olympic 4x100m champion English Gardner.

The 28-year-old Asher-Smith holds British records for 60m, 100m and 200m, and owns eight global medals as well as seven continental medals, four of them gold.

Gardner won the event at the Millrose Games in 2019.

World indoor bronze medallist Marybeth Sant-Price, 2023 Millrose runner-up Tamari Davis and NACAC silver medallist Celera Barnes are also confirmed.

