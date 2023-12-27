Briana Williams spreads Christmas cheer in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
7 hrs ago

Olympian Briana Williams stands in front of her Christmas treat, which she hosted last Friday at the Flankers Football Field in Montego Bay. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Briana Williams brought holiday cheer to the Flankers community in Montego Bay, St James, last Friday during her fourth annual Christmas treat.

The Flankers football field was transformed into a Christmas wonderland, thanks to the collaboration with Digicel and Grace Foods.

More than 300 children from the community enjoyed a day filled with fun, frolic, and musical entertainment.  Each child received gifts, and refreshments provided by Grace Foods and Digicel, including popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs, sorrel, and other treats, which brought smiles to the faces of the community members.

The inspiration for the Montego Bay event came from Williams’ mother, Sharon Simpson, a native of the city. Williams was joined by dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta, a Flankers resident, who shared a message of love and togetherness with the attendees.

Expressing her joy at bringing cheer to Montego Bay once again, Williams stated,

“We provided gifts as always to Paradise and Norwood but had the event at the Flankers football field this year, as it is a more central location. Despite the rain, it was well-attended, a shower of blessings. The children were so much fun to share gifts with and dance with. I already can’t wait for next year.”

Montego Bay holds a special place in Williams’ heart, and she hopes that the event serves as a reminder to the children of the true meaning of Christmas – sharing with others and spreading joy.

