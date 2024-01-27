Brianna Lyston sets PB 7.07 in Razorback Invitational 60m victory Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Brianna Lyston sets PB 7.07 in Razorback Invitational 60m victory Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican man shot dead by cop in California

Scammers renting bank accounts; cops concerned over rise in eFraud

Man electrocuted by power line while walking to work in Manchester

Brianna Lyston sets PB 7.07 in Razorback Invitational 60m victory

Reggae month to be launched January 28

Gov’t commits to invest resources to divert young people from crime

Assault, abduction St Catherine; car washer held re attack on female

How many times has Ziggy Marley seen the ‘One Love’ film?

Maidstone become lowest-ranked since 1978 to reach FA Cup 5th round

PAJ, MAJ want judge to allow journalists in court for Silvera’s case

Sunday Jan 28

20°C
Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Brianna Lyston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Brianna Lyston, reigning World Under-20 200m champion and representing Louisiana State University (LSU), delivered an impressive performance to secure victory in the women’s 60m final at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.

Lyston, a sophomore from Jamaica, clocked a huge personal best of 7.07 seconds to etch her name in the LSU record book for a second time on the day. Kalia Jackson of Georgia claimed second place with a time of 7.20, while Grace Stark of Florida finished third in 7.21.

Lyston’s time of 7.07 seconds tied former NCAA 100m champion Aleia Hobbs at the top of the school’s all-time performance list in the event. It also put Lyston at the top of the NCAA’s descending order list for 2024.

The time was also the fastest in the world so far in 2024, but that distinction was short-lived as Polish record-holder Ewa Swoboda powered home in 7.04 at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze meeting.

Lyston’s time is No. 3 on the world list as Hobbs — a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2021 — clocked a 7.05, just 0.01 off the world lead, to win the women’s open invitational at the Razorback Invitational.

Lyston, whose best 60 time going into the meet was 7.29 seconds, earlier in the day tied the fifth-fastest time in LSU history with a 7.14 in the prelims.

Related Articles

Sport

August 5, 2022 11:22 PM

Sport

April 9, 2022 08:58 PM

Sport

April 7, 2022 01:04 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaican man shot dead by cop in California

Jamaica News

Scammers renting bank accounts; cops concerned over rise in eFraud

Jamaica News

Man electrocuted by power line while walking to work in Manchester

More From

Sport

Brianna Lyston sets PB 7.07 in Razorback Invitational 60m victory

See also

Brianna Lyston, reigning World Under-20 200m champion and representing Louisiana State University (LSU), delivered an impressive performance to secure victory in the women’s 60m final at the Razorback

Jamaica News

‘Robber’ with fake gun chased and mobbed in May Pen, Clarendon

Thirty-three-year-old Ronald Watson, otherwise called ‘Ronaldo’, a labourer of Woodside district near May Pen in Clarendon, who was previously charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a

Sport

Australia need 156 runs to beat West Indies in second test match

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — West Indies made early inroads through their pace and made Australia work hard for the first time in their dominant test summer during the day-night test match at the Gabba

Sport

Sabalenka beats Qinwen to clinch back-to-back Australian Open titles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday in a one-sided women’s final.
The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka b

Jamaica News

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

An ice-cream vendor was killed during an armed robbery at his home in Elim, St Elizabeth on Thursday night.
The deceased is 51-year-old Clive Williams, popularly known as ‘Creamy’, who was also a

Jamaica News

Nude woman attempts to disarm cop at SIA; taken to CRH for testing

The police are theorising that a nude Caucasian woman who was seen in a viral video attempting to disarm a policeman at the Sangster International Airport (SIA), has a mental issue.
She was whisked

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols