Brianna Lyston sets PB 7.07 in Razorback Invitational 60m victory Loop Jamaica

Brianna Lyston, reigning World Under-20 200m champion and representing Louisiana State University (LSU), delivered an impressive performance to secure victory in the women’s 60m final at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.

Lyston, a sophomore from Jamaica, clocked a huge personal best of 7.07 seconds to etch her name in the LSU record book for a second time on the day. Kalia Jackson of Georgia claimed second place with a time of 7.20, while Grace Stark of Florida finished third in 7.21.

Lyston’s time of 7.07 seconds tied former NCAA 100m champion Aleia Hobbs at the top of the school’s all-time performance list in the event. It also put Lyston at the top of the NCAA’s descending order list for 2024.

The time was also the fastest in the world so far in 2024, but that distinction was short-lived as Polish record-holder Ewa Swoboda powered home in 7.04 at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze meeting.

Lyston’s time is No. 3 on the world list as Hobbs — a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 2021 — clocked a 7.05, just 0.01 off the world lead, to win the women’s open invitational at the Razorback Invitational.

Lyston, whose best 60 time going into the meet was 7.29 seconds, earlier in the day tied the fifth-fastest time in LSU history with a 7.14 in the prelims.