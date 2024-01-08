Bright start to 2024 for 30 prize-winning Digicel customers Loop Jamaica

The new year has ushered in fresh possibilities for 30 lucky Digicel customers who are starting 2024 with cash and prizes that will make their dreams and resolutions come true.

The pursuit of higher education, opening a business, paying down debt, modernising living spaces, and achieving greatness in online gaming are now all possible due to their big cash wins and much-sought-after prizes from the recently concluded Digicel ‘Christmas is a 10’ promotion.

The grand prize winners of Digicel’s ‘Christmas is a 10’ promotion stand alongside Digicel’s Tari Lovell, Chief Marketing Officer, and Kimberley Campbell, Head of Business Marketing, at the official handover ceremony recently. The Ocean Boulevard head office provides the backdrop for this celebratory snapshot, capturing the joy and transformation brought to life by Digicel’s festive celebration.

Starting a cookshop business was at the top of Ralph Bascoe’s mind.

The 63-year-old mason from St Thomas was among 10 grand prize winners of $1 million. During a live TV handover held recently at Digicel’s headquarters in downtown Kingston, Bascoe was overjoyed about receiving the unexpected jackpot.

“I have to give God thanks and praise because Digicel has surely delivered this holiday,” he expressed with gratitude.

This victory marked his first-ever win, coming at a crucial time when Bascoe struggled financially to pay school fees for his 15-year-old daughter. The money came days after promising the teen a laptop he then could not afford.

The funds will go a far way towards supporting his daughter through school, while he establishes a college fund for her with proceeds from the cookshop business.

As he begins the new year with renewed hope, Bascoe stated

“This win has given me the encouragement I needed for 2024 and beyond. I want my children to have a much better life than I did, and this is definitely a start to changing our lives for the better.”

Touched by his story, Digicel+ also gifted Bascoe a new laptop to help his daughter to fulfil her academic goals.

A bubbly and energetic Digicel+ customer, Kimberly Gray, was equally delighted to share in the joy of winning, after being selected among 10 lucky winners of a smart fridge and TV.

Having recently relocated from Negril to Kingston for work, for Gray, the gifts came at the right time.

“This Christmas, I had a lot of leftovers and was concerned about the space in my fridge. I even joked to my friends recently about needing a TV for my room. It is so amazing that Digicel has made these wishes come true in a matter of days, and I am thrilled to transform my space with these new appliances.”

Ten lucky Digicel customers under 21 years of age also walked away with prizes. Among them, 13-year-old Damarle Gordon, who won a PS5 gaming console.

Damarle, who aspires to become a professional footballer, explained that he loves playing video games and was eyeing the PS5 console for a while. Expressing gratitude for what he described as, “The perfect Christmas gift”, the FIFA e-sports game-lover rallied, “I feel very happy to be a winner. When I got the call, it was very unexpected. I always wanted a PS5, and I am so glad that I won. I am looking forward to playing more games, especially with my younger brother.”

The ‘Christmas is A 10’ promotion, ran from November 10 to December 26, 2023, featuring exciting fun days in several towns and cities, drone drops with iPhones and other prizes on board, daily and weekly prizes.

These activities saw Digicel customers winning over $50 million in cash and prizes from November 10 to December 27, 2023. The campaign wrapped up Digicel’s year of give-back to customers of over $200 million in cash and prizes to over 40,000 customers islandwide.

Reflecting on the life-changing power of Digicel’s Christmas campaign, Tari Lovell, chief marketing officer for Digicel, stated, “We are overjoyed to witness the profound impact that these prizes have on our customers. It’s all about touching as many lives as we can and keeping them connected. Congratulations to all the winners, and here’s to a season of joy and a blessed New Year.”