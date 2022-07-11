Bring the Kids! Family, budget-friendly resorts for your wedding | Loop Jamaica

A quick Google search of ‘family-friendly resorts for your wedding’ will reveal tonnes of results.

In some cases, much of the information shared was not even prepared by Jamaicans. So, with this TMI, many prospective travellers are left in the dark on a final decision.

Say, for example, you’re on a tight budget, and an all-exclusive resort may not be your go-to, that’s where Loop Lifestyle comes in!

We’ve done our research to help you make the best decision for family and members of the wedding party looking for a stay on a budget.

Indeed, some of the best are from the west, but our top five spots will take you to the corners of The Rock for an out-of-town staycation.

1 The Blue House, Ocho Rios

The Blue House Boutique B&B Villa has long been the off-the-beaten-path tropical holiday destination for savvy travellers searching for a five-bedroom boutique hotel with a laid-back, upscale vibe and first-class authentic local cuisine.

The chic, family-run haunt that’s worlds away from the bustle of mainstream Ocho Rios, has been one of Jamaica’s best-kept secret for years, offering phenomenal food, heart-warming hospitality, luxe lodgings, and exotic tropical gardens with endemic birds singing sweet melodies, knowledgeable, friendly hosts, and eager-to-please staff.

2 Bluefields Bay Villas, Westmoreland

From kids to seniors, Bluefields Bay Villas offers completely tailored experiences for all ages, ultimately offering a memorable stay at your island home away from home.

Each villa features multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, living/dining areas, full kitchens and private pools to ensure each guest has all the comforts of home, with an unbeatable view.

From enjoying meals together as a family to hiking together, and from relaxing spa treatments to adventurous dive tours, Bluefields Bay Villas offers an endless array of tailored experiences to cater to each family member.

Also prepare to please all discerning palates by the private villa chef, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, daily.

3 Charela Inn, Negril

With designated spaces for family, Charela Inn, a family-owned, community-run hotel on the Seven Mile Beach in Negril, is not just open to the honeymooners looking for love on the North Coast but is also open to families.

Their designated family units consist of two interconnecting rooms, the main room has a King-size bed and the adjoining room has a single-size bunk bed and a shared bathroom.

The rooms overlook Charela Inn’s tropical garden and pool, perfect for families with children or four persons.

4 Promiseas Villa, Ocho Rios, St Ann

At Promiseas, guests have the option of staying at one of two four-bedroom villas – aptly named Promiseas 1 and Promiseas 2 – which means there’s more space for family and friends.

Promiseas 2 has a sea pool with deck and overwater hanging chair/bed, water hammock, cave with hot tub, three king-sized master bedrooms with Jacuzzis or hot tub and showers.

The fourth bedroom on the third floor has four queen beds (ideal for children and teenagers) and a large deck overlooking the ocean with a rope bridge leading to the yoga and birdwatch deck.

5 Sea Cliff Resort, Long Bay, Portland

Sea Cliff Resort has several accommodations ranging from standard rooms to master suites, all with majestic ocean views as far as the eye can see.

The standard rooms are on the ground level and while they still have an amazing view, it’s not as full a view as the master suites on the top level.

Regardless of which level you stay on, every room is as cosy and rustic as the next, featuring built-by-hand, bamboo bed frames, showers made from natural rock carefully pieced together, quaint, handmade fixtures and fresh, white linens.

The decor is unique, right down to hand-painted artwork on the walls, and towel hooks made out of rock.

