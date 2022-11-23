‘Bring your own cup’ for a change, this December Loop Jamaica

A plastic-free Christmas, shall we? Let’s do it!
A selection of impressive caf?s across Jamaica has teamed up with digital maven ESIROM for the inaugural #BYOC (bring your own cup) initiative.
#BYOC is the company’s monthlong sustainable initiative for the 2022 Christmas season (starting December 1).
The #BYOC idea is a byproduct of ESIROM’s desire to reduce plastic usage (#corporatesocialresponsibility) and encourage the use of reusable containers.
How It Works
Customers of the participating restaurants will score a 10% discount off each beverage purchase, every time they, you guessed it, bring your own (reusable) cups.
“Being sustainable starts with the small steps and this is one [that] everyone – both company and individuals – can take,” shared ESIROM’s newly appointed sustainability coordinator Khalia Hall.
The popularity of reusable cup usage has grown over the last two years, which makes now a perfect time as ever to champion the cause, and further reduce plastic use.
“For those who are in need of a reusable cup,” Hall added; the majority of the caf?s on board “also have their own collection of cups that can be purchased” for re-use as well.
In a statement, Jacana Caf? & Cocktails commented on the choice to participate. “Sustainability is one of the core values behind the Jacana brand… we are proud to be part of Esirom’s BYOC campaign.”
Here are a few of the confirmed participating caf?s:
Lemongrass Tea Room
Ragamuffin Coffee Bar
Cannonball Caf?
Starbucks Coffee
Cafe Blue
Jacana Caf? & Cocktails
Cafe Dolce
The initiative is also endorsed by Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica. For more info and other sustainability efforts, head to ESIROM.