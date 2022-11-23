‘Bring your own cup’ for a change, this December Loop Jamaica

'Bring your own cup' for a change, this December
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
'Bring your own cup' for a change, this December

Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

A plastic-free Christmas, shall we? Let’s do it!

A selection of impressive caf?s across Jamaica has teamed up with digital maven ESIROM for the inaugural #BYOC (bring your own cup) initiative.

#BYOC is the company’s monthlong sustainable initiative for the 2022 Christmas season (starting December 1).

The #BYOC idea is a byproduct of ESIROM’s desire to reduce plastic usage (#corporatesocialresponsibility) and encourage the use of reusable containers.

How It Works

Customers of the participating restaurants will score a 10% discount off each beverage purchase, every time they, you guessed it, bring your own (reusable) cups.

“Being sustainable starts with the small steps and this is one [that] everyone – both company and individuals – can take,” shared ESIROM’s newly appointed sustainability coordinator Khalia Hall.

The popularity of reusable cup usage has grown over the last two years, which makes now a perfect time as ever to champion the cause, and further reduce plastic use.

“For those who are in need of a reusable cup,” Hall added; the majority of the caf?s on board “also have their own collection of cups that can be purchased” for re-use as well.

In a statement, Jacana Caf? & Cocktails commented on the choice to participate. “Sustainability is one of the core values behind the Jacana brand… we are proud to be part of Esirom’s BYOC campaign.”

Here are a few of the confirmed participating caf?s:

Lemongrass Tea Room

Ragamuffin Coffee Bar

Cannonball Caf?

Starbucks Coffee

Cafe Blue

Jacana Caf? & Cocktails

Cafe Dolce

The initiative is also endorsed by Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica. For more info and other sustainability efforts, head to ESIROM.

