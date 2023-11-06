Bringing all 2,319 early childhood institutions up to standard Loop Jamaica

The Government is committed to working with early childhood institutions to ensure that they are of the requisite standard, particularly as the transformation of the country’s education system gets under way.

Presently, only 20 per cent, or about 464 of 2,319 early childhood institutions in Jamaica are owned and operated by the government.

“The remaining 80 per cent are owned by private individuals who operate a business, and who charge for their services.

“We want to work with those individuals to ensure that they come up to standard, and that they have trained professionals within those institutions,” said Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams.

She was speaking Thursday during the first town hall meeting of the Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC), which is tasked with implementing the 365 recommendations of the Orlando Patterson-led Jamaica Education Transformation Commission. The event was held under the theme “Transforming Education Through National Development (TREND) at the Jamaica College Auditorium in St Andrew and was attended by stakeholders from right across the education spectrum.

In her remarks, Williams noted that “for many years, despite some outstanding achievements, our public education system has had instances where the outcomes fall short of our expectations”.

She highlighted that over the past year, through close collaboration with ETOC, the implementation process has started, and already, there has been a series of consultations and other activities. The minister cited that to date, 20 per cent of the recommendations of the Patterson Commission are being implemented. She said “that is no small task”.

Williams said the TREND theme was chosen to guide the engagements of the Ministry of Education and Youth in the coming months.

“It is crucial that we all understand the objectives of this transformation and the ongoing programmes,” she said.

The education minister also emphasised that the ministry has made significant investments to modernise and improve the delivery of education services and enhance the learning outcomes of Jamaican students.

On the matter of financing, which is one of the seven pillars of the transformation process, Williams admitted that some schools were in need of more financial resources than the government currently provides. She also pointed out that some schools get “massive support” from their alumni and may not need quite as much from the government.

“We have to look at the formula to see how we can best support those who need it most so that everyone can come up to that level,” said Williams.

According to the education minister, “The transformation programme is about building human capacity, modernising operations, leveraging technology in education administration and delivery and improving physical and Internet broadband infrastructure, and providing resources for STEM or STEAM education to prepare our students for the contemporary, global community.”

In his remarks, Chairman of ETOC, Dr Adrian Stokes, said there will be a greater engagement with the public in the coming days, months and weeks. He said the key to success is broad, national consensus.

At the heart of the transformation are 2,319 early childhood institutions, 1,110 public primary and secondary schools, seven education regions, and more than 600,000 students

Apart from the 365 recommendations, the transformation process is guided by the following seven pillars:

Governance, Administration, Leadership and LegislationEarly Childhood EducationCurriculum, Teaching and Teacher TrainingThe Tertiary SectorTVET in JamaicaInfrastructure and TechnologyFinancing.