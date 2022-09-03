Brinks looks a safe bet in Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Derby runner-up BRINKS is the top classic-placed horse in Saturday’s nine-and-a-half furlong Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic at Caymanas Park.

With classic winners ruled out by conditions, BRINKS with jockey Reyan Lewis should start an overwhelming favourite as the third-highest rated local-bred three-year-old in the country.

Though Gary Subratie’s D HEAD CORNERSTONE finished fourth in the derby, he was 22 lengths behind BRINKS, thoroughly outclassed by Ian Parsard’s charge. Anthony Nunes’ MORIMOTO, who raced fourth for most of the derby’s 12 furlongs, lost his spot to D HEAD CORNERSTONE close home.

Preparing for the derby, BRINKS clocked 1:12.2 for six furlongs the previous Sunday and reproduced his exercise form by keeping pace with ATOMICA and BLUE VINYL, straightening two and a half lengths third, before staying on to successfully fight for the runner-up spot.

BRINKS shares topweight 126lb with old rival PERFECT BREW, who bypassed the derby to beat non-winners of two races and followed up two weeks later in a similar restricted event for non-winners of three and/or four races.

PERFECT BREW had finished ahead of third-place BRINKS when both were beaten by the filly GOLDEN WATTLE in last December’s Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes at a mile. Richard Azan’s runner was also in front of fifth-place BRINKS when claiming second to BLUE VINYL in April’s Kingston Guineas prep at seven and a half furlongs.

However, since fitted with cheek pieces for the 2000 Guineas in which he beat PERFECT BREW out of sight as the runner-up, BRINKS has shown marked improvement, finishing second in last month’s derby, joining winner ATOMICA in turning the tables on St Leger-winner BLUE VINYL.

Though PERFECT BREW is on a hat-trick, his back-to-back wins were against questionable opposition, struggling with 117lb on last to outbattle sprinter and stablemate, POWER RANKING, at seven and a half furlongs.

BRINKS impressed at exercise last Sunday, galloping six furlongs in 1:14.4. His pace should be too strong for UNRULY DUDE to unsettle, giving the closers no chance against him.

The Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic is the eighth of 10 races scheduled. First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400mZabratone (7)

Race 2 – 1200mThree Card Guy (6)

Race 3 -1100mMagic Bullet (1)

—-Race 4 – 1000m StBlu Attitude (5)

Race 5 – 1100mThegoodlife (1)

Race 6 -1000m StDujour (11)

Race 7 – 1000m RdLacrimae (5)

Race 8 – 1900mBrinks (6)

Race 9 – 1000m RdEmperorofthecats (1)

Race 10 – 1400mRusty (2)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 8 – 1900mBrinks (6)

Race 9 – 1000m RdEmperorofthecats (1)

Race 10 – 1400mRusty (2)