Brinks secures cash in Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic Loop Jamaica

BRINKS handed Reyan Lewis the first of back-to-back winners at Caymanas Park on Saturday, taking over from GREAT TRICK three furlongs out to land the Winston ‘Fanna’ Griffiths Classic at nine and a half furlongs.

Racing clear into the lane ahead of PERFECT BREW, Jamaica Derby runner-up BRINKS easily saw off a last-furlong charge from MORIMOTO, winning by three and a half lengths in 2:00.3 as the 1-5 favourite.

Lewis returned in the following event with a strong finish aboard 7-1 chance EL PROFESSOR at five furlongs round in the A King Is Born to blast past leaders CAPTUREMYSHIP and EMPEROROFTHECATS a furlong out.

EL PROFESSOR was trainer Patrick Lynch’s second winner on the 10-race card after JOYFUL’s victory at 4-1, going five and a half furlongs in the fifth event.

Dane Dawkins made all aboard JOYFUL, extending his lead to five ahead of champion Anthony Thomas in the jockeys’ standings.

Racing continues at the weekend with a dual Saturday-Sunday meet.