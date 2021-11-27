Brinks wins Pick 3 Super Challenge at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

Six-time champion jockey Omar Walker and trainer Ian Parsard closed Saturday’s late double at Caymanas Park, landing BRINKS in the Pick 3 Super Challenge and imported CLASSICAL ORB in the nightpan.

BRINKS, an impressive seven-and-a-half length winner on his November 6 debut at five and a half furlongs, caught speedy PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR a furlong and a half out to remain unbeaten in two starts, winning the seven-furlong event for two year olds by three and a quarter lengths.

BRINKS pressed PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR from the off and made his bid off the home turn, winning at odds of 8-5 in 1:27.1, well ahead of 16-1 outsider, TEKAPUNT.

PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR lost second close home whereas Richard Azan’s pair, SLAMMER and PERFECT BREW, the first two past the post in last month’s Cash Pot Trophy at six furlongs, surprisingly failed to make the frame.

Walker, who has been enjoying a return to the winners’ enclosure after failing to secure hot mounts for most of the season, closed the 10-race card with Parsard’s CLASSICAL ORB, a United States-bred stayer, who had narrowly lost at a mile on debut.

Meanwhile, title-chasing trainer, Jason DaCosta, and champion jockey-designate, Anthony Thomas, teamed up for a hat-trick of winners, reducing two-time defending champion Anthony Nunes’ stakes lead to approximately $175,000.

Nunes, who started the afternoon leading DaCosta by $2 million, had expected his FURTHER AND BEYOND to follow-up on his recent Jamaica Cup victory in the in the seventh event at seven and a half furlongs.

However, Richard Azan’s imported EROY, who was ahead of FURTHER AND BEYOND for a long way in the nine-and-a-half furlong Jamaica Cup, got first run on the leaders and held on from Nunes’ runner by a length and a quarter at seven and a half furlongs.

Racing continues Sunday with a 10-race card.