Britain’s army chief: Risk of accidental war with Russia is greater than during Cold War

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“I just think that we’re in a much more competitive world than we were even 10 or 15 years ago. And I think the nature of the competition between states and great powers, leads to greater tensions. And I think that tension is the thing that one needs to watch for,” Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the UK defense staff, said in an interview due to air on Sunday according to a news release sent to CNN.

Carter compared the current situation with previous times in his military career since 1978. “When you and I were growing up, it was a bipolar world. Two blocs: Soviet Union and the West. We then went into a period where it was unipolar, and the United States was entirely preeminent,” he told journalist Tom Newton Dunn.

“And I think we are now into a period where it’s more multi-polar, and I think in a multi-polar world with people competing for different objectives and on different agendas, there’s a greater risk of tension leading to the sorts of things that we are talking about,” the general said.

Carter warned politicians against provoking unnecessary escalation and to be “careful that people don’t end up allowing the bellicose nature of some of our politics to end up in a position where escalation leads to miscalculation.”

Read More