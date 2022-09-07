Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II postpones important meeting after doctors advise her to rest

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a key meeting on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said.

The 96-year-old monarch was scheduled to attend a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after she appointed Liz Truss as the new UK Prime Minister. Truss is the 15th Prime Minister appointed by the Queen during her 70-year reign.

The Privy Council is a body formed of senior politicians who act as the Queen’s official advisers. During the gathering on Wednesday, Truss would have taken her oath and new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” a Palace spokesman said.

A royal source said the meeting was virtual and the Queen hasn’t been to the hospital.