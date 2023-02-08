Britany Anderson finishes third in Torun Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s world 100m hurdles silver medallist Britany Anderson finished third in the women’s 60m at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup, this season’s third World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, in Torun, Poland, on Wednesday.

After a 7.86 heat win, the 22-year-old Anderson returned to clock 7.83 in the final.

In-form home favourite Pia Skrzyszowska won the event in a meeting record. The 21-year-old European 100m hurdles champion dipped to victory ahead of Finland’s Reetta Hurske, 7.79 to 7.81.

Skrzyszowska was racing four days after threatening the almost 43-year-old Polish record of 7.77 in Lodz, where she clocked 7.78, and she again came close with another sub-7.80 run.

Skrzyszowska eased to victory in the first heat in 7.91.