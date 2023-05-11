Britany Anderson pulls out of 2023 athletics season due to injury Loop Jamaica

Jamaican hurdler Britany Anderson, who won the silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the World Championships last year, has withdrawn from the 2023 track and field season due to injury, according to her Instagram account.

In a post on Thursday, the 22-year-old expressed her disappointment, stating, “The beauty of sport and life is in its ups and downs – in its wins and losses. We cannot possibly understand the beauty of the highest mountain peak without climbing from the depths of the valley.”

Anderson acknowledged the personal challenges she has faced recently due to her knee injury and announced her decision to sit out the season to ensure a complete and optimal recovery. However, she provided reassurance, saying, “The good news is that I will make a full recovery. The prognosis from my medical team is nothing short of 100 percent positive. I am working very hard to make that a reality over the coming weeks. I am truly diving into this process, learning a huge amount along the way and I am thankful for the support I have received from all corners.”

The setback has allowed Anderson to re-evaluate her relationship with track and field, and she expressed a newfound love for the sport beyond her initial expectations. She expressed gratitude to her coach, management team, and sponsor, Puma, for their support during this challenging period.

Anderson set a new national record of 12.31 in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July 2022. She won the silver medal in the final with a wind-aided time of 12.23, finishing behind Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who recorded 12.06 (wind-aided). Amusan also ran a world record time of 12.12 in the semi-final.

In recent years, Anderson has been a prominent figure in Jamaican athletics, achieving world records at the junior level. She secured the silver medal at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018. Before her injury, Anderson was expected to be a strong contender for medals at the World Championships in Budapest in August.