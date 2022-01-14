British energy company apologizes after sending thousands of customers socks during heating crisis

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN)A large British energy firm apologized to its customers Friday after sending them socks advising them to turn the heat down in the midst of the country’s energy crisis.

E.ON Next sent socks to about 30,000 households with a tag attached to them that said lowering their heat would reduce CO2. The households had taken part in an “energy saving campaign” last year, The Guardian reported

The sock’s messaging couldn’t have come at a worse time — U.K. households are facing skyrocketing energy bills because of a combination of cold weather, nuclear plant outages in France and reduced gas flow from Russia. British consumers will pay roughly ?790 ($1,075) more this year to heat and light their homes, according to Bank of America.

The energy company postedan apology on Twitter, saying they are “incredibly sorry.” CNN Business has reached out to E.ON Next for comment.

“If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we would like to say we are incredibly sorry for how we have made some people feel,” the tweet said. “In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorry.”

