British man slapped with 6 cocaine/ganja charges for big airport find Loop Jamaica

Alan Reid, the British man who was arrested by the Narcotics Police in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St. James on Saturday, October 1, has been formally charged by detectives.

Reid, a 64-year-old farmer of Parchmore Road, Thornton Heath in England, and Scarborough district, St Ann, was interviewed in the presence of his attorney then charged on Wednesday, October 5 with the following offences:

1. Possession of cocaine,

2. Dealing in cocaine,

3. Attempting to export cocaine,

4. Conspiracy to export cocaine,

5. Possession of ganja and

6. Attempting to export ganja.

Reid was arrested on Saturday, October 1 as he attempted to board a departing flight to Manchester, England with a quantity of ganja and cocaine valued approximately US $420,000 concealed in his luggage.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.