British man’s murder in St James was a contract killing – DCP Bailey Loop Jamaica

The British man who was gunned down at villa in Bogue Heights, St James on Monday reportedly had an “extensive criminal record” in his homeland.

In fact, the Jamaica Constabular Force believe Sean Patterson’s murder was of a contract killing that emanated from the United Kingdom (UK).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, made the disclosure while providing an update on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old personal trainer of west London, UK, was shot dead at the villa by unknown assailants at about 12:02 pm on Monday.

“From credible information received, Sean Patterson is well-known to the UK authorities, and has an extensive criminal record for a number of offences, which include narcotics, violence, and firearm,” said Bailey.

He said, too, that there is no evidence to suggest that Patterson was robbed or has any connections in Jamaica.

“Our investigation so far has theorised that the murder was a contract killing that emanated from Britain,” Bailey said in a video release on Wednesday.

According to the senior lawman, Patterson arrived in Jamaica on December 29, 2022 on a flight at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, with a male companion who is a construction worker. His companion is also of a London address.

The duo spent three days at an apartment and subsequently checked in at the villa for five days, commencing on January 1, 2023.

On that same day, the two British men attended a concert in Priory, St Ann, and met up with a man DCP Bailey identified as Oshane Richards, also known as ‘Shabba’, a construction worker of a Kingston 13 address.

Richards was deported from the UK in 2013 after a conviction for crack cocaine, the DCP said.

All three men returned to the villa the following morning and slept in separate rooms.

Shortly after waking up about 12 pm on Monday, Patterson was shot dead in the vicinity of the pool deck while there with Richards.

The local authorities are working with their international partners and DCP Bailey said they are making “significant progress”.