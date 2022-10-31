British national charged with raping woman at local hotel Loop Jamaica

A British national has been charged with rape after he allegedly made his way into a woman’s hotel room in Hanover and had sexual intercourse with her against her will on Tuesday, October 25.

The accused is Dewi Games, 29, an electrician from South Wales in the United Kingdom.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 8pm, the woman was at the main pool of the hotel when she asked Games and his wife to lend her a charger.

Games offered to assist, but reportedly insisted on carrying the charger to the woman’s hotel room.

Upon reaching the room, the now suspect allegedly requested coffee.

Games then allegedly pushed the now complainant face down onto a bed, and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

A report was subsequently made, and the police were alerted.

On Friday, October 28, the suspect was positively identified on an identification parade, and was subsequently charged by the police.

His arraignment is scheduled for the Lucea Parish Court on Wednesday, November 2.