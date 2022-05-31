British star Reece Prescod beats Yohan Blake in Ostrava | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and Tokyo Olympic fifth-place finisher Candice McLeod had to settle for second-place finishes at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Blake went out hard in the 100m but Britain’s European silver medallist Reece Prescod showed blistering pace over the last 20 metres to surge ahead and clock a personal best time of 9.93 seconds despite running into a headwind. Blake was second in 10.05.

Prescod’s British compatriot Zharnel Hughes also clocked 10.05 seconds but had to settle for third.

The 9.93 clocking means that Prescod became the first European man to break 10 seconds in the 100 metres this season.

Poland’s Olympic mixed 4x400m champion Natalia Kaczmarek won a thrilling 400m clash, finishing fast to overcome McLeod and her Olympic relay medallist teammate Anna Kielbasinska.

Running in lane eight, Kaczmarek was behind off the final bend but came through in a big PB of 50.16, a mark that puts her second on the Polish all-time list. McLeod ran 50.38 ahead of Kielbasinska’s PB-equalling mark of the same time.

Jamaica’sMegan Tapper could only manage sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Tapper, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, came home in 13.12 seconds.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico recovered from a slow start to finish first in 12.56 seconds. Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland was second in 12.65 ahead of American Nia Ali, who clocked 12.69 in third.

Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix finished second in the women’s 200, more than half a second behind Aminatou Seyni of Niger who won in 22.21. The 36-year-old Felix is competing in her farewell season, with the American having announced that she is retiring at the end of the year.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma dominated the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase with a world-leading time of 7 minutes, 58.68 seconds.

Another Olympic champion, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, cleared 2.30 metres to win the men’s high jump.

In the rarely contested women’s 300 hurdles, Femke Bol of the Netherlands clocked the fastest time ever to win in 36.86, more than one second faster than the previous best of 38.16 set by Zuzana Hejnova in 2013. The event does not have an official world record.

Yohan Blake’s second cousin Jerome Blake of Canada won the men’s 200 in a photo finish ahead of U.S. sprinter Elijah Hall, with both clocking 20.14.

Kenyan 17-year-old Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the men’s 800 in 1:44.15 while Diribe Welteji led an Ethiopian sweep of the women’s 1,500 in 3:59.19 ahead of Ayal Dagnachew and Netsanet Desta.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the men’s javelin with a throw of 87.88 metres.