British woman held for ?50,000 cocaine seizure at SIA Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the Narcotics Division seized ?50,000 worth of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday, November 19.

A British woman was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that about 7pm, the 20-year-old woman of a Midlands, England address was boarding a departing flight to the United Kingdom when her luggage was searched.

During the search, two packages of cocaine weighing approximately two kilograms were reportedly found concealed in false compartments.

The seized drug has a street value of approximately ?50,000.

The woman was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act, and remains in police custody as the investigation into the matter continues.