Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

More details on $22m robbery in East Kingston

American who laundered lottery scam money for Jamaicans, gets 4 years

Police give ‘thumbs up’ to Digicel Made in JamRoc concert

Chicago man who saved man on train tracks gets free car

Who knew? Etana’s alter ego is Melissa

A cuppa coffee fuels JN Bank boss throughout the day

Stationery & Office Supplies acquires printing assets of competitor

Welcome home: France striker Lacazette returns to Lyon

Salah, Kerr voted players of the year in English football

Thursday Jun 09

25?C
Entertainment
Loop News

50 minutes ago

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo: AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Britney Spears’ former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California, authorities say.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2pm Thursday. He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears — his childhood friend — in 2014. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

“I’m her first husband,” he continued in the video. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

Spears and her fianc? Sam Asghari were reportedly expected to marry on Thursday. The couple announced their engagement nearly nine months ago, after Asghari proposed with a four-carat diamond ring.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

A representative for Spears did not immediately return a request for comment.

Authorities are still investigating the reported trespassing.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr

AP Entertainment Writer

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

Jamaica News

More details on $22m robbery in East Kingston

Jamaica News

American who laundered lottery scam money for Jamaicans, gets 4 years

More From

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursd

Sport

Leon Bailey’s son and partner survive car accident

The partner of Jamaican international and Aston Villa star, Leon Bailey, Stephanie Hope, escaped with minor injuries after the Mercedes Benz motor car in which she was travelling along with the couple

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Miller-Uibo, Jackson face off over 200m in Rome today

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100m and 200m champion, will be among 10 Jamaicans who will compete at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursday.
As the fifth meeting in this season’s Diamond

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

Jamaica News

Another electrocution, this time while allegedly stealing electricity

A day after a man was electrocuted in St James, another man had a similar fate in the Richmond area of St Mary.
However, while Tuesday’s victim met his demise while picking breadfruit, the lat

Jamaica News

Over $20m reportedly stolen from security guards in East Kingston

Gunmen reportedly stole over $20 million from a group of security guards in East Kingston on Wednesday.
Reports from the police are that the guards were traveling with a large sum of

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols