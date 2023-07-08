Broadbell leads qualifiers into men’s 110m hurdles final Loop Jamaica

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell of Elite Performance emerged as the top qualifier in the men’s 110m hurdles after the semi-finals on the third and penultimate day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Broadbell displayed his prowess by comfortably winning the first semi-final with a new season-best time of 13.06. His impressive performance solidified his position as the leading Jamaican men’s sprint hurdler this season. Currently ranked sixth in the world, Broadbell finished ahead of Orlando Bennett from Racer Track Club, who clocked 13.24 to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

In the second semi-final, Tyler Mason, also representing Elite Performance, delivered an equally impressive performance, setting a massive personal best time of 13.12 to claim victory. Giano Roberts secured the other automatic qualifying spot with a time of 13.12, finishing in second place.

Hansle Parchment (left) races to victory in semi-final three of the men’s 110m hurdles.

Tokyo Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, the second-ranked Jamaican sprint hurdler this season, won the third semi-final with a time of 13.29. Damion Thomas finished second in 13.40, securing the final automatic qualifying spot.

Completing the lineup for the final were Dejour Russell from Pelican Track Club, who achieved a new personal best time of 13.39, and Jaheem Hayles from Syracuse University, who finished with a time of 13.51.

Tyler Mason (centre) competes in semi-final two of the men’s 110m hurdles.

The championships serve as the Jamaica Trials for upcoming international competitions.

Senior athletes are currently competing for coveted spots to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).