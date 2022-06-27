Broadcasters in preparation mode for next-generation TV | Loop Jamaica

Local television broadcasters and other stakeholders will participate in a seminar and boot camp spearheaded by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) on ATSC 3.0, also known as next-generation television, next month.

ATSC 3.0 is the next-generation terrestrial broadcast system designed to improve the television viewing experience with higher audio and video quality.

ATSC is collaborating with the Jamaica DSO Regulatory and Technical Committee, Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ) and the Spectrum Management Authority (SMA) for the ATSC 3.0 Jamaica boot camp and seminar from July 11 to 14, 2022, at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort and Conference Centre in Trelawny.

Jamaica now joins South Korea and the USA in pioneering the deployment of ATSC 3.0 (“Next Generation TV”), the world’s latest and most advanced television transmission standard, said Cordel Green, Executive Director of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica and Chairman of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) Regulatory and Technical Committee.

The system also features improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on both fixed and mobile devices, and more accessibility, personalization and interactivity, according to the ATSC’s website.

Green further remarked, “There is much work yet to be done and this boot camp and seminar will help television broadcasters and other stakeholders with planning to make a success of this project.”

Madeleine Noland, ATSC President commented: “ATSC is excited that Jamaica has selected ATSC 3.0 for its transition to a digital television transmission (DTT) system and joins the growing number of countries deploying ATSC 3.0 technologies across the globe.”

The first day and a half of the event will be an in-depth technical workshop for station engineers who are getting ready to launch ATSC 3.0. The remaining two-and-a-half days will provide attendees with an overview of ATSC 3.0 technology and the opportunities it can facilitate for the benefit of the Jamaican people.

The seminar is for a broad audience of regulators, engineers, station managers, and government authorities.

“It has been a long time coming, but change is on the horizon – we are future-proofing for generations and opening pathways for innovation towards becoming the example of that digital society in the region,” said Maria Myers Hamilton, Managing Director of the Spectrum Management Authority and Member of the DSO Regulatory and Technical Committee, Jamaica.

In addition to working towards the deployment of next-generation TV, the Broadcasting Commission has also strengthened Jamaica’s implementation capacity by bringing on board two seasoned professionals — Trevor Libert and Aldo Cugnini.

Libert, who will serve as project manager, is a certified professional with over 30 years of experience developing and managing large-scale integrated projects for ministries, departments, and agencies as well as financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Cugnini, the ATSC 3.0 technical advisor, is an internationally established Advanced Television Systems Committee expert.