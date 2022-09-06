Broken traffic light along Washington Boulevard creating concerns Loop Jamaica

Motorists are calling on the authorities to fix the traffic light at the intersection of Lindsay Crescent and Washington Boulevard as it has been out of service and is creating traffic problems.

The issue has also attracted the attention of the police.

On Monday several officers were seen directing traffic at that location at the start of the new school term which law enforcement officers said started off without incident.

The police said because of the breakdown they have been monitoring the area and doing what they can to ensure there is no pile-up of traffic.

One officer said he even raise the concern with National Work Agency who has claimed the issue was caused by the Jamaica Public Service.