Brother and sister arrested after 54- y-o man is attacked and killed Loop Jamaica

The Trelawny police arrested and charged a sister and brother after they reportedly conspired to murder a 59-year-old David Brown, otherwise called ‘Dave’, a fisherman of Moorefield, Wakefield in Trelawny on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Charged are: 56-year-old Sylvia Montaque, a babysitter of Moorefield, Wakefield in Trelawny, and 60-year-old Lester Montaque, otherwise called ‘Judge’, a gardener of Tilston Housing Scheme, Bounty Hall, in the parish.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that at about 5:30 a.m., both accused went to the home of Brown and forced their way inside his house. An altercation developed between them when Sylvia and her brother used concrete blocks to hit Brown on his head. Residents heard the noise andalerted the police. On arrival of the lawmen, the area was searched and Brown was discovered lying on his back in a pool of blood.

Lester and Sylvia Montaque were subsequently arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Their court date is being finalized.