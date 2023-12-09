Brother and sister last seen at cook shop reported missing Loop Jamaica

Brother and sister last seen at cook shop reported missing Loop Jamaica
Twenty-year-old Kerrick Moodie and 22-year-old Keneisha Moodie, a brother and sister of Grange Hill district, Westmoreland, have been missing since Friday, December 8.

Kerrick is of dark complexion, slim build, about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall, while Keneisha is of brown complexion, slim build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 7:15am, Kerrick and Keneisha were last seen leaving a cook shop in Grange Hill. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown and they have not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerrick and Keneisha Moodie is being asked to contact the Black River police at 876-965-2232, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police said no photographs of the siblings were provided up to the time of disseminating information to the media.

