Brother charged with murdering pastor sister in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Police detectives have charged the man who is suspected of fatally stabbing his sister at a house they shared in Content Gardens, Ocho Rios, St Ann earlier this month.

Norman Campbell, 45, was last week charged with the murder of 52-year-old pastor, Michelle Roache.

Reports are that about 11:30 pm on Tuesday, October 4, Roache was at her premises in Content Gardens when she noticed that the lights to the outside of her house were turned off.

Police said the religious leader went to make some checks and that was when she was attacked and stabbed several times and her throat was slashed.

The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Campbell was fingered as the attacker and he was arrested, and has subsequently been charged.

A court date for the accused is being finalised, the police said.