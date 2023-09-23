Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston Loop Jamaica

Two brothers and another man said to be their cousin were shot and killed at a house situated at 69 Chisholm Avenue in Kingston on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Alex Ricketts, 30-year-old Nava Ricketts, otherwise called Fatta, and a 48-year-old deliveryman, Ricardo Henry, otherwise called Rasta.

Reports are that at about 1:15 am a group of armed thugs entered the premises where the victims were staying, the criminals held the victims at gunpoint and then opened fire hitting them several times.

The attackers then left the location.

The police were called and the brothers and their cousins were found suffering from gunshot wounds, they were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Sources report that the men were dressed as police officers.

Police investigators say they are probing the matter and looking at several leads one of which suggests the men were shot dead over a missing firearm.