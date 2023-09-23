Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

NIA calls for Christie’s head

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern win 7-0

Luton earn first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

Rodri sent off for Man City in 2-0 win over Forest in Premier League

Teacher dead, seven others including US nationals, injured in crash

Curfew in Kingston Western extended

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

Saturday Sep 23

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two brothers and another man said to be their cousin were shot and killed at a house situated at 69 Chisholm Avenue in Kingston on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Alex Ricketts, 30-year-old Nava Ricketts, otherwise called Fatta, and a 48-year-old deliveryman, Ricardo Henry, otherwise called Rasta.

Reports are that at about 1:15 am a group of armed thugs entered the premises where the victims were staying, the criminals held the victims at gunpoint and then opened fire hitting them several times.

The attackers then left the location.

The police were called and the brothers and their cousins were found suffering from gunshot wounds, they were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Sources report that the men were dressed as police officers.

Police investigators say they are probing the matter and looking at several leads one of which suggests the men were shot dead over a missing firearm.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Jamaica News

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

Jamaica News

NIA calls for Christie’s head

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz fall 2-0 to Canada in Olympic playoff opener

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz suffered a 2-0 defeat against Olympic champion Canada in the opening leg of their Concacaf Olympic playoff series at the National Stadium on Friday night.
Canada will host th

CPL

See also

Amazon Warriors beat Tallawahs to make CPL final

Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday after a convincing 81-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs in Qualifier Tw

Jamaica News

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

A man said to be the brother of dancehall entertainer, Mluleki Clarke popularly known as Jashii was shot and killed by gunmen in Grants Pen, Kingston during an early morning attack on Saturday.
Rep

Jamaica News

Jamaica College graduate is top UWI matriculant

Orville Deluke Daley, a first-year student in the Faculty of Science and Technology, is the 2023/2024 top matriculant for The UWI, Mona Campus.
Daley secured a full UWI Open scholarship when he ma

Jamaica News

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Jamaica is now in the midst of a dengue fever outbreak.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the declaration on Saturday.
According to the ministry, its National Surveillance Unit has advise

Sport

Manning Cup 2023: JC lose three points for fielding ineligible player

Defending champion Jamaica College (JC) have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Tivoli Gardens High in the opening match of the 2023 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols