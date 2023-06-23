Brothers charged in relation to attack on student in Portmore Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Brothers charged in relation to attack on student in Portmore Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
54 minutes ago

The police have charged two brothers for the June 15 attack on a Cumberland High School student in St. Catherine.

The men identified as 19-year-old Oshane Forbes and his 14-year-old brother have been charged with: wounding with intent, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Reports are that the 11th-grade student was attacked by a group of men who chopped and stabbed him several times last Thursday.

The student, who was in serious condition in hospital, reportedly intervened in a dispute between two students and was later set upon by men from a neighboring community who were called to the scene by one of the students who was involved in the dispute.

Following the incident police issued a call for four persons of interest to turn in themselves for questioning.

In an update posted to its Twitter account, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said detectives from the St Catherine South division interviewed all four in the presence of their legal representatives. Two of the accused were later released.

