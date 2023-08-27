Brothers gunned down in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Two brothers were shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) inside their house in Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday.

The deceased are 23-year-old Ria Robinson, alias ‘Rio’, and 32-year-old Devon McKenzie, alias ‘Chucky’, both of Bells Heights district in Gordon Pen.

Reports are that about 3:30 am, relatives of the now deceased men heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

They found the bullet-riddled bodies of the siblings lying on separate beds inside their one-room dwelling.

The police were alerted and the brothers were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the double killing.