Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JC held by St Catherine High; 5 see red in Camperdown, Papine match

Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting

Chef from St Andrew gone missing

Inna Di Mix grand finale set for Sept 24

Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’

Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James

New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake

114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded

US Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

Two dead, others injured in Manchester drive-by

Friday Sep 16

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The crime scene, including the targeted car, of a drive-by gun attack in Melrose Hill, Manchester on Friday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two of three persons who were injured in a drive-by attack by gunmen on the Melrose Hill bypass road in Manchester on Friday, have reportedly succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Mark and Kirk McLean, brothers of a Corporate Area address.

The third victim is said to be a construction worker who is employed on the Southern Coastal Highway Project.

Reports are that the victims were traveling in a motor vehicle when they stopped at a jerk centre along the roadway.

While at the establishment, they were reportedly attacked by gunmen who were travelling in another motor vehicle.

The attackers opened gunfire, hitting the occupants of the vehicle at the jerk centre, then fled the area.

The police were called and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

JC held by St Catherine High; 5 see red in Camperdown, Papine match

Jamaica News

Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting

Jamaica News

Chef from St Andrew gone missing

More From

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

See also

Entertainment

Guyanese makeup artist transforms herself into J’can dancehall acts

Makeup transformations are usually amazing, but ultra-talented makeup artist, Annada Aaliyah Anthon is creating a buzz on social media with her jaw-dropping creations.
The Guyanese woman is tra

Jamaica News

Campion College student drowns at school

A Campion College student drowned at the school in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The student, who was reportedly 16 years old, is said to have died during training.
More information later.

Jamaica News

Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole in the US

…20 years after terrorising DC area

Jamaica News

From growing up in boys’ home to having his own family

A success story of the former St John Bosco Boys’ Home in Manchester

Lifestyle

MOTM: Usain Bolt, ETH, SAINT models owned NYFW

The SAINT model army was among the Jamaicans dominating the just-ended New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Sprint legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah were also in the city that never sleeps, on

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols