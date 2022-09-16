Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting Loop Jamaica

Two of three persons who were injured in a drive-by attack by gunmen on the Melrose Hill bypass road in Manchester on Friday, have reportedly succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Mark and Kirk McLean, brothers of a Corporate Area address.

The third victim is said to be a construction worker who is employed on the Southern Coastal Highway Project.

Reports are that the victims were traveling in a motor vehicle when they stopped at a jerk centre along the roadway.

While at the establishment, they were reportedly attacked by gunmen who were travelling in another motor vehicle.

The attackers opened gunfire, hitting the occupants of the vehicle at the jerk centre, then fled the area.

The police were called and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the development.