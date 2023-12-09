Brothers shot dead in St James home invasion Loop Jamaica

Two men, said to be brothers, were gunned down in a home invasion in St James early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old hotel worker Odane Thompson and 18-year-old chef Jevaughn Thompson, both of Farm View, Green Pond in the parish.

Reports are that about 2am, residents heard explosions coming from the direction of the Thompson’s home in the community.

Relatives reportedly made checks at the house about 6am and discovered the two with multiple gunshot wounds all over their bodies.

Soldiers on location in Green Pond, St James, after two men were killed in a home invasion on Saturday.

The police were summoned and Odane was seen lying on his back in the living room with gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, while Jevaughn was seen lying on his side on a bed in the bedroom with gunshot wounds to his face and upper body.

No motive has been established for the deadly attack.

A state of emergency was extended for St James on Friday.