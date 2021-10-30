Brown-Burke elected PNP Chairman; first woman to hold party post | Loop Jamaica

Brown-Burke elected PNP Chairman; first woman to hold party post
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Brown-Burke elected PNP Chairman; first woman to hold party post

Dr Angela Brown-Burke, the new chairman of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), and Horace Dalley, who was acting in the post following the resignation of Phillip Paulwell in July

Opposition spokesman on education, Dr Angela Brown-Burke is the new chairman of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

Brown-Burke, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western, created history on Saturday when she turned back the challenge of acting chairman Horace Dalley, in the process becoming the first woman to be elected chairman of the 83-year-old party.

It was a narrow victory with the preliminary count showing Brown-Burke receiving 146 votes to Dalley’s 120.

It fell on Dalley, who was installed as acting chairman in July, after the resignation of Phillip Paulwell, to announce that his opponent had won.

“It is with great respect that I present to you the new chairman of the People’s National Party, comrade Angela Brown-Burke,” said Dalley.

The significance of the announcement was not lost on Brown-Burke’s supporters who responded with cheers and the chant: “A woman time now”.

Having lost to Paulwell last November in her first attempt to be elected PNP chairman, Brown-Burke’s first order of business will be to unify an increasingly divisive party that has suffered defeat in the last two general elections.

