BudapestQuest: 10 times Jamaicans wowed at World Champs Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s track and field athletes have for decades been ranked among the best in the world.

With a population of fewer than three million people, Jamaica has, over the past two decades, chalked up top 10 finishes at global championships, leaving in their wake bigger countries such as Great Britain and Germany.

With the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association indicating that the 65-member team it has named for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary later this month, arguably the strongest ever, Jamaica’s athletes will be looking to continue to punch above their weight. After all, their countrymen expect no less.

Ahead of the latest edition of the championships which run from August 19-27, Loop News presents highlights of Jamaica’s past performances, including what we consider to be 10 times when Jamaica’s athletes ‘wowed’ at the championships.

See below what Loop Sports considers to be 10 times when Jamaica’s athletes ‘wowed’ at the World Athletics Championships over the past 40 years:

Omar McLeod races to win the men’s 110m hurdles gold medal at London 2017.

Omar McLeod claims Jamaica’s first gold in 110m hurdles in London, 2017:

After sprint stars Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah failed to win at the 2017 championships in London, Jamaicans were feeling down until Rio Olympic champion Omar McLeod finally delivered the goods when he sped to victory in the 110m hurdles ahead of defending champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russia.

McLeod ran a near clean race over the hurdles and even had time to stretch out his arms as he raced across the line in 13.04 seconds, .10 seconds ahead of Shubenkov.

Balazs Baji of Hungary took bronze in 13.28.

Hansle Parchment, the other Jamaican in the field, finished eighth.

Bolt was unable to win the last individual race of his glittering career as Justin Gatlin triumphed in the men’s 100m final.

Yet McLeod was quick to hail athletics’ biggest star after securing the gold medal.

“He’s still a legend no matter what,” said McLeod of Bolt.

“There was a lot of pressure coming in but I channelled it positively. It’s different from last year when we had Usain and Elaine winning, which I used to propel me. I didn’t have that this time so I wanted to come out and shine my own light,” added McLeod.

Trecia-Kaye Smith leaps into the history books with triple jump gold at Helsinki, 2005:

Smith won Jamaica’s only gold medal at the 2005 championships in Helsinki, Finland, registering a mark of 15.11m in the triple jump to send Jamaicans into rapturous joy at home and abroad. Her winning jump was the best in the world in 2005.

Smith beat Cuba’s Yargelis Savigne who claimed silver with a mark of 14.82m and Russia’s Ana Pyatykh, who finished third after registering a best jump of 14.78m.

Smith gave Jamaica its first gold medal in a field event at the global level. She led Jamaica to a record medal haul of one gold, five silver, and two bronze medals at the 2005 championships.

Brigitte Foster-Hylton finally strikes gold in Berlin:

The MVP-conditioned athlete turned up at the 12th World Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany in the shape of her life. She was 34 years old and knew it was perhaps her last chance to fulfill her potential of winning a global title.

She duly obliged on August 19 when she sped to victory in a season’s best 12.51 seconds.

Foster-Hylton made history as the first Jamaican to take a global sprint hurdles title and became the oldest-ever winner of the title. With her win, the Stephen Francis-coached athlete also completed the full set of medals at the championships (silver in 2003 and bronze in 2005) to prove Jamaicans can prosper not only at the pure speed events but also in the more technical disciplines, too.

Canada’s Priscilla Lopes-Schliep, the bronze medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, won silver with 12.54 – just 0.01 clear of Foster-Hylton’s countrywoman Delloreen Ennis-London, who secured her third successive World Championships 100m hurdles medal (silver in Helsinki 2005 and bronze in Osaka 2007). Ennis-London was 35 years old.

“I have waited many years for this title, it has been six years since Paris since I found myself in gold medal shape,” said a delighted Foster-Hylton after creating history. “I still cannot believe that I am a world champion. It is very special for me because after the Olympics I was retiring, and my coach persuaded me to continue.”

Tajay Gayle competes in the men’s long jump final in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Tajay Gayle upstages the favourites with a soaring leap in Doha, 2019:

The Stephen Francis-coached Gayle stunned the world on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the championships in Doha, Qatar when he won the long jump gold.

Many in Doha anticipated the coronation of rising long jump star Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba. However, it was instead Gayle who beat him to the punch courtesy of a stunning Jamaican record of 8.69m – the longest wind-legal leap in the world for 10 years.

Playing the perfect game of catch me if you can, Gayle established control of the competition in round one with a splendid 14cm PB of 8.46m and the 23-year-old would remain unsurpassed throughout the competition.

Olympic champion Jeff Henderson of the USA competed resolutely to take silver with a best of 8.39m. While on this occasion, Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba had to settle for bronze with 8.34m.

The gold was Jamaica’s first in this event in World Championships history.

“I was just focused on one thing. I did not let anything disturb or distract me,” Gayle said after the victory.

“The 8.69m was a perfect jump for me. I am very grateful for that,” he added.

Veronica Campbell Brown celebrates after winning the women’s 200m in Daegu.

Veronica Campbell-Brown clinches elusive 200m title in Daegu, 2011:

Veronica Campbell-Brown entered the 2011 World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, focused on winning the 200m title that had eluded her. At the 2005, 2007, and 2009 championships, she was runner-up to the American great, Allyson Felix.

All of Jamaica was rooting for Campbell-Brown who had won the half-lap event at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, on both occasions turning back the challenge of Felix. She had also won the 100m title at the 2007 championships in Osaka, Japan.

When she arrived in Daegu, Campbell-Brown was 29 years old. She had one thing on her mind, winning gold in her preferred event. Apart from Felix, the star-studded field also included the Americans, Carmelita Jeter and Shalonda Solomon who entered the final with the world-leading time as well as the Jamaicans Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.

Known for her fast start and brilliant curve-running, Campbell-Brown was quickly out of the blocks and collard Jeter on the curve at which point the race was effectively over. She went on to win in 22.22 seconds to capture that elusive gold, making the victory so much more special.

Jeter finished second while Felix could only manage third.

Yohan Blake. (PHOTO: File).

Yohan Blake, youngest 100m champion, Daegu, 2011:

The training partner of the legendary Usain Bolt became the youngest World champion on Sunday, August 28, 2011, when he sped to victory in the 100m.

That day will be etched in Blake’s memory; for Bolt, it was agony as a false start meant the world record holder was unable to defend the title he won two years earlier in Berlin in a jaw-dropping 9.58 seconds.

Bolt’s false start meant the 100m final started without any of the eight fastest men in the world that year. Two were suspended for doping, two were injured, three failed to qualify and Bolt, the most important of all, was standing on the sidelines, racked with anger and disbelief after he false-started.

Blake clocked 9.92 seconds for the victory to lead home American Walter Dix (10.08) and 2003 world champion Kim Collins (10.09) of St Kitts & Nevis.

The winning time was quick, especially into a headwind. The Jamaican created history on the day. At 21 years, 245 days, Blake became the youngest 100m world champion ever, surpassing American Carl Lewis, who won the event at the 1983 World Championships at the age of 22 years, 38 days.

Blake was in the lane outside Bolt, and he said that in the seconds that followed the disqualification he had only one thought in his mind. “Keep focused. Get the job done for Jamaica.”

Merlene Ottey (PHOTO: International Olympic Committee).

Merlene Ottey – first 200m win in Stuttgart, 1993:

After being dubbed the Bronze Queen, having finished third at several World Championships and Olympic Games, the indomitable Merlene Ottey was determined to prove to her detractors that she could strike gold.

With the entire Jamaica cheering her on, the beloved Ottey entered the 1993 championships in Stuttgart, Germany in the form of her life.

She was determined to brush aside the disappointment of being awarded the silver medal in the 100m final in controversial circumstances at the same championships. The American Gail Devers was declared the winner by just one-thousandth of a second, with both women being given the same time of 10.82 seconds. Of note is that Ottey received prolonged and sympathetic applause at the medal ceremony.

She would go on to win the 200m title, her first global gold medal, recording 21.98 seconds to the 22.00 seconds of the Olympic champion, Gwen Torrence of the United States.

Bert Cameron wins Jamaica’s first World gold in Helsinki, 1983:

At the inaugural World Athletics Championships in 1983 in Helsinki, Finland, Bert Cameron, considered Jamaica’s best-ever quarter-miler, had the distinction of winning the country’s first-ever, and only gold medal in the 400m.

His winning time in a superbly judged race was 45.05 seconds. He left two Americans in his wake; Michael Francks, who won the silver in 45.22 seconds, and Sunder Nix who claimed the bronze in 45.24 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow (PHOTO: World Athletics).

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce dominates the sprints at Moscow, 2013:

For winning three gold medals, including the sprint double in Moscow, in 2013, Fraser-Pryce’s performance was determined by fans as World Athletics’ fourth-best by an athlete in 40 years of the World Championships.

World Athletics noted that with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m titles in her possession, Fraser-Pryce was ready to branch out at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Having doubled up with the 200m at the London 2012 Games, she had run a personal best of 22.09 in the final but had to settle for silver behind Allyson Felix of the United States.

A year later she was back – just a tad reluctantly – to try again. This time around the stars were aligned as she became the first woman to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m at a single World Athletics Championships, matching the feat achieved in Moscow by her teammate Usain Bolt. Between them, they gave Jamaica a clean sweep of the world sprinting titles.

She claimed gold in a time of 10.71. Her 0.22 margin of victory over silver medallist Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast was the largest in that event in World Athletics Championships history.

By claiming a second world title, Fraser-Pryce became the first woman to win the 100m twice at the Olympics – in 2008 and 2012 – and the World Athletics Championships.

Fraser-Pryce’s task in the 200m became significantly simpler when the Olympic champion, Felix, fell to the track early in the final with a hamstring injury.

The Jamaican went on to win her first – and so far only – global 200m title in 22.17.

Her contribution in Moscow was complete after she anchored the Jamaican women’s 4x100m team to victory in 41.29 – a championship record.

Usain Bolt breaks the world 100m record with 9.58 in Berlin. (PHOTO: World Athletics).

Usain Bolt’s sprint double world record in Berlin, 2009 voted the best performance in World Champs history:

The world record sprint double by track and field legend Usain Bolt in Berlin in 2009 has been voted by fans as the “greatest moment” in World Athletics Championships history.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships, fans from all around the world were asked to vote for the greatest moments from the past four decades of championship action. Thousands of fans took part, and they chose Bolt’s record-breaking performance at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin as the top moment in the 40-year history of the event.

World Athletics noted the following:

Defending champion Tyson Gay had arrived as the fastest man over 100m in 2009 with a timing of 9.77, a US record. On the big day he bettered that with 9.71, the third-fastest time ever. But after Bolt had moved marginally clear by 20 metres the US sprinter was destined to become a distant silver medallist as his rival floated ever further out of range to clock – gasp! – 9.58.

Bolt’s third successive 100m world record took more than a tenth of a second off the mark he had set in electrifying the Beijing 2008 Olympics with victory in 9.69. That win was marked by a little celebratory chest-beating before the line, leaving many to question how much faster Bolt could go if he concentrated all the way. Now they knew.

Four days later, Bolt lined up for the final of what he always said was his preferred distance – the 200m. Gay, who had clocked the world’s best time of the year, 19.58, was unable to defend his second title from Osaka after hurting his groin during the 100m final.

While there would be no second part to the hyped rivalry, it meant, perhaps, that Bolt was more free to concentrate on his own performance. Which turned out to be stupendous.

Never can this natural showman have been more serious about a race. From gun to tape he was intent, concentrated, and driven. When he crossed the line there was a genuine sense of shock at what he had achieved. He might even have felt a little of it himself.

This was serious business for a man who has always loved the challenge of running the bend. Thirteen years earlier, Michael Johnson had run a huge world record of 19.32 to earn Olympic gold in the 1996 Atlanta Games – a record they said would stand for the ages.

It lasted until 2008 when Bolt won the Olympic title in Beijing in 19.30. Now he had taken another massive chunk out of that mark. How long will it last?