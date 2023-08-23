#BudapestQuest: Ackera Nugent shifts focus to professional athletics Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The rising sprint hurdler has sign a professional career with German athletic apparel and footwear corporation Adidas

Melton Williams

3 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent (right) competes in a preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, August 23, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Rising Jamaican sprint hurdler Ackera Nugent has confirmed that she has foregone her final year of college eligibility at the University of Arkansas to pursue a professional career.

The 21-year-old NCAA champion, who won the World Under-20 100m hurdles gold in 2021, disclosed her choice after winning her preliminary round heat at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday. She beat USA’s Masai Russell, though both athletes clocked an identical time of 12.60.

“I had signed with Adidas two weeks before nationals Jamaican Championships so I am now a professional athlete and I am excited to start my professional journey,” Nugent said.

While pursuing her professional path, Nugent affirmed her commitment to completing her collegiate degree, highlighting her intention to remain in Arkansas.

And after finally hitting the track in Budapest, Nugent conveyed a sense of relief, stating “My nerves have been lowered to see where I am at.”

Reflecting on her performance she said, “I am very satisfied with it performance today, seeing that I am coming off a very long collegiate season and still be able to be consistent, most importantly I went out there and followed the instructions given to me by my coach.

“The track is very bouncy, but you have to be careful though, it is a very good track.”

Nugent is set to resume competition today in the semi-finals. She is slated to participate in the second heat, which is scheduled to commence at 1:58 pm local time in Jamaica. Among the semi-finalists are two additional Jamaican contenders, namely Megan Tapper and 2015 champion Danielle Williams.

