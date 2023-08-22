BudapestQuest: Antonio Watson clocks 44.13s PB for spot in 400m final Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Antonio Watson stormed into the final of the men’s 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships in style, winning semi-final one in a big personal best (PB) of 44.13 seconds to upstage his more fancied rivals.

Watson, just 21 years old, finished second at the Jamaica National Trials and entered Tuesday’s race ranked 24th in the world with a PB of 44.54 seconds.

A shade over 44 seconds later, and he had shaved over half-a-second off his PB and moved his world ranking to fifth. His time makes him the joint third fastest Jamaican of all time alongside Nathon Allen. The national record holder is Rusheen McDonald with 43.93s, Akeem Bloomfield is second on the list with 43.94s.

The USA’s Vernon Norwood placed second in the race with a PB of 44.26s, while the world record holder, Wayde Van Niekerk, ranked number one in the world, finished third in 44.65s and was forced to sit and wait to see if he would make the final as a non-automatic qualifier. He eventually did after the third semi-final was run.

Watson will be joined by his compatriot Sean Bailey in the final after the younger brother of Jamaican great, Veronica Campbell-Brown, placed second in a drama-filled semi-final three which saw two athletes – race favourite Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, and Bayapo Ndori of Botswana – fall to the track. Gardiner was clearly injured.

In a post-race interview, Bailey said that he was disappointed with his time and did not deserve to be in the final.

“I’m disappointed with the time, the way my body feels; I don’t know what it is but I didn’t deserve to make that final,” he said.

When asked whether he would have done anything differently in the race, Bailey said:

“I think I did everything right, my body just wasn’t giving me what I needed, 44.9 is slow, other guys ran faster in the previous heats, they deserve to be in the final.”

Looking ahead to Thursday’s final, Bailey said, “I’ll try to get my mind right, come back out here and run again”.

Jamaica’s third entrant in the semi-finals, Zandrion Barnes finished sixth in his race and failed to advance.

Barnes clocked 45.38 behind the winner Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain, who clocked 44.26s for a European record. Grenada’s Kirani James was second in 44.58s on his way to another major final.

Watson will enter the final with the fastest time while Bailey enters with the eighth fastest time.