BudapestQuest: Antonio Watson reflects on a 400m gold Loop Jamaica

In a field featuring two former world champions as headliners – one of whom also holds the world record – not every young contender would possess the composure to vigorously challenge the existing norm. But that’s exactly what 21-year-old Antonio Watson did in the men’s 400m final on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

With the notable absence of the three swiftest men in 2023, two of whom have broken the 44-second barrier this season, Thursday’s final was thrown open.

And it was the 2017 world U18 gold medallist who rose to the occasion, coming from behind to drive through the line and strike gold in his first global final at senior level with an impressive 44.24 clocking – the second-fastest time of his career.

Watson’s achievement adds another layer of significance, as he becomes the first Jamaican athlete to claim gold in this event since the illustrious Bert Cameron clinched the title at the inaugural World Athletics Championships in 1983.

Matthew Hudson-Smith from Great Britain, the bronze medalist hailing from Oregon, dominated the initial half of the race. However, he showed signs of fatigue as he approached the finish line, managing to escalate his position to silver with a time of 44.31.

Quincy Hall, the 2019 NCAA champion from the United States, executed a late surge to secure the bronze medal, surpassing his compatriot Vernon Norwood. Hall achieved this feat by setting a personal best time of 44.37, a mere 0.02 seconds faster than Norwood.

Experience Antonio Watson’s “proud moment” in the video shot by Melton Williams.