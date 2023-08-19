BudapestQuest: Campbell into shot put final on World Champs debut Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell has made a good World Championships debut as he secured a spot in the men’s shot put final on the opening day of the 19th edition of the championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

Competing in Group A of the qualifying round, Campbell took his time to find his stride. Despite falling short of the automatic qualifying mark of 21.40m, Campbell’s third attempt of 20.83m was sufficient to secure a place in the final, ranking him 10th across both groups.

The 27-year-old Campbell faced challenges along the way. He began with a less impressive throw of 19.83m and recorded no mark on his second attempt. However, his breakthrough came at the 20.83m mark.

Among the finalists, Brazil’s Darlan Romani stands out with an impressive season best of 22.37m.

The big American pair of two-time world champion Joe Kovacs (21.59m) and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser (21.48m) are also in the mix.