BudapestQuest: Can Shelly overcome obstacles to win 6th 100m crown? Loop Jamaica

Having won the 100m a record five times at the World Athletics Championships, there are doubts about whether or not Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce can retain her crown in Budapest based on her late and limited races this season.

A lingering knee injury led Fraser-Pryce to start her 100m season later than usual, achieving a victory in 10.82 on July 20 and 10.83 two days later. These are her sole 100m races this season, raising concerns. Nevertheless, at 36 years old, she is experienced in overcoming challenges, and the fact that she began her season with 10.8 times is a major concern for her competitors.

Fraser-Pryce currently ranks fourth globally based on times, trailing her compatriot Shericka Jackson (10.65), American hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson (10.71), and Africa’s prospect Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.75) from Ivory Coast. However, Fraser-Pryce excels in championship events, pacing herself through the rounds and delivering in finals.

Her gold medals in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022 make her the only sprinter to achieve this feat, with one loss in 2011 over 14 years (excluding her absence in 2017). Fraser-Pryce’s remarkable achievements include two Olympic gold medals, solidifying her position as the most successful female sprinter of all time.

Fraser-Pryce’s ability to defend her title is a daunting challenge for any challenger. Boasting a personal best of 10.60, she ranks as the third-fastest woman in history, trailing Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54) and world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

Last year, she secured gold with a championship record time of 10.67, one of her seven sub-10.7 clockings.

In 2013, Fraser-Pryce made history by becoming the first woman to win the 100m, 200m, and 4×100 relay at the World Championships. This year, she has withdrawn from the 200m to focus solely on the 100m.

According to World Athletics statistics, Fraser-Pryce holds an 8-1 record against her compatriot Jackson, a 21-4 advantage over Ta Lou, and a tied 3-3 record with Richardson. Notable competitors also include Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and rising star Julian Alfred from St. Lucia.

While the odds favour Jackson or Richardson, Fraser-Pryce remains a formidable contender.

The women’s 100m first round is scheduled for the championships’ second day on Sunday, August 20, at 5:10 am Jamaica time. The semi-finals and final are set for Monday, August 21, with the semi-finals at 1:35 pm and the final at 2:50 pm, both in Jamaica time.