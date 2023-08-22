BudapestQuest: Clayton, Knight, Russell into 400mH final at Worlds Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican trio of Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight and Janieve Russell have advanced to the final of the women’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in what some would describe as convincing fashion.

Clayton, ranked third in the world, was the most impressive of the trio. She clocked a personal best 53.30 seconds to win semi-final one in commanding fashion following a well-judged race, during which she was under no pressure.

Anna Cockrell of the United States of America claimed the second spot in that semi-final in what was also a personal best 53.63 seconds.

Clayton will enter Thursday night’s final with the third fastest time.

In semi-final two, Knight, ranked seventh in the world, ran a well-timed race between the world-lead, Netherlands’ Femke Bol, who won in a fast 52.95, and USA’s Dalilah Muhammad, the former world record holder who finished third in 54.19 and will miss the final.

Knight finished in 53.72 seconds, the seventh fastest time going into the final.

Russell finished third in semi-final three in 53.69 but enters the final as one of two non-automatic qualifiers with the sixth fastest time.

The race was won by the USA’s Shamier Little in a brisk 52.81, a season’s best and the fastest time going into the finals.