BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19 Loop Jamaica

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 amRajindra Campbell

Mixed 4x400m relaysJamaica (Heat 2) – 4:16 am

Women’s long jump qualification – 5:25 amTissanna Hickling (Group A)Ackelia Smith (Group B)

Women’s 1500m Adelle Tracey (Heat 4) – 6:48 am

Men’s discus qualificationGroup A – 12:09 pmRoja StonaTraves Smikle

Group B – 1:43 pmFedrick Dacres

Men’s 10m heats – 12:43 pmRohan WatsonRyiem FordOblique Seville