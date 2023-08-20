BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21 Loop Jamaica

Below is the third day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 400m heatsRushell Clayton (heat 1) – 11:50 amJanieve Russell (heat 2) – 11:58 amAndrenette Knight (heat 3) – 12:06 pm

Men’s 400m hurdles semi-finalsJaheel Hyde (heat 1) – 12:33 pmRoshawn Clarke (heat 3) – 12:53 pm

Men’s triple jump final – 12:40 pmJaydon Hibbert

Men’s 110m hurdles semi-finalsOrlando Bennett (heat 1) – 1:03 pmHansle Parchment (heat 3) – 1:21 pm

Men’s discus throw final – 1:30 pmFedrick DacresTraves Smikle

Women’s 100m semi-finalsShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (heat 1) – 1:35 pmShashalee Forbes, Shericka Jackson (heat 2) – 1:43 pmNatasha Morrison (heat 3) – 1:51 pm

Women’s 400m semi-finalsCandice McLeod (heat 1) – 2:12 pmNickisha Pryce (heat 2) – 2:20 pmCharokee Young (heat 3) – 2:28 pm

Men’s 110m hudles final -2:40 pm

Women’s 100m final – 2:50 pm