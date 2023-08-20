#BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

#BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21

McKenzie says JLP Gov’t has done more for poor than any other admin

Initiatives in memory of rape, murder victim, 15-y-o Jamelia Cole

Case of businessman ‘pulling gun on woman, child’ heads to High Court

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Heartbreak!

High-level taskforce set up to drive PATH’s reform process – Charles

St James man charged with triple murder

AA sues travel site to cut down on consumer use of trick to save money

Storeowner killed over Pride flag flown before business in California

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

Monday Aug 21

24?C
Budapest Quest
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Rising talent Jaydon Hibbert will today be the first Jamaican in 28 years to participate in a men’s triple jump final at the World Championships. James Beckford reached the final at the 1995 championships in Sweden, and placed sixth with a wind-aided 17.13m effort. Hibbert, still just 18 years of age, was the standout performer in the qualifying rounds on Saturday. He bounded out to 17.70m with his second jump, which was 56cm farther than world and Olympic medallist Zhu Yamin. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Below is the third day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 400m heatsRushell Clayton (heat 1) – 11:50 amJanieve Russell (heat 2) – 11:58 amAndrenette Knight (heat 3) – 12:06 pm

Men’s 400m hurdles semi-finalsJaheel Hyde (heat 1) – 12:33 pmRoshawn Clarke (heat 3) – 12:53 pm

Men’s triple jump final – 12:40 pmJaydon Hibbert

Men’s 110m hurdles semi-finalsOrlando Bennett (heat 1) – 1:03 pmHansle Parchment (heat 3) – 1:21 pm

Men’s discus throw final – 1:30 pmFedrick DacresTraves Smikle

Women’s 100m semi-finalsShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (heat 1) – 1:35 pmShashalee Forbes, Shericka Jackson (heat 2) – 1:43 pmNatasha Morrison (heat 3) – 1:51 pm

Women’s 400m semi-finalsCandice McLeod (heat 1) – 2:12 pmNickisha Pryce (heat 2) – 2:20 pmCharokee Young (heat 3) – 2:28 pm

Men’s 110m hudles final -2:40 pm

Women’s 100m final – 2:50 pm

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 3 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 21

Sport

Spain’s captain Olga Carmora told father had died after World Cup win

Jamaica News

McKenzie says JLP Gov’t has done more for poor than any other admin

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

See also

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

Veteran dancehall icon Tiger returned safely to his family on Friday, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, TikToker Leonardo Reynolds, and the police.
The ‘Come Back to Me’ deejay was

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, renowned as the most decorated sprinter in World Championship history, likened herself to a warrior shortly after securing her berth in the women’s 100m sem

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Adelle Tracey produced a big performance to break Yvonne Graham’s 28-year-old national record in the women’s 1500 metres on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungar

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville claimed fourth place in the men’s 100m final on the second day of competition at the 19th World Athletics Championship on Sunday.
Seville record

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols